DP Ruto dismisses calls for a referendum terming it selfish and ill advised
Deputy president William Ruto has condemned a section of the political elite for locking the country in a perpetual electioneering mood, terming calls for a referendum both selfish and ill advised.
The DP who was accompanied by other Jubilee leaders said the country needed to engage in transformational development projects instead of seeking to create positions for political rejects.