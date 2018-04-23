Floods wreak havoc across country

PD Team @PeopleDailyKe

At least eight people are reported to have died as many more were evacuated by the Kenya Red Cross in the last 24 hours as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across the country. In Kinangop, Nyandarua County, seven people drowned after their car was swept away by floods on Maraigushu-Githabai road.

Two men swam to safety. And in Nyatike sub-county, an 11-year-old girl died after she was swept away by floods as floods displaced 700 families. By the time of going to press, a rescue party was still searching for three other children who were in her company at Kanyasa area.

Families have relocated to schools, hospitals and churches for shelter, with the most affected areas being Kabuto, Nyora, Angugo and Modi in North Kadem.

Aid appeal At Nyora Primary School in Nyatike, about 150 families are appealing for treated water, tents and foodstuffs after being displaced by the torrents.

“The floods have made roads in the area impassable,” Joseph Aludo, a resident said. Aludo, a retired teacher said the government should move with speed and complete the Sh5.4 billion irrigation project in the area aimed at controlling flooding.

Several homes were submerged, farms overran by water and cattle swept away after rivers Migori and Kuja broke dykes. In Buna, Wajir County, the Kenya Red Cross together with the Tana River County team evacuated 119 families marooned by floodwaters on the Tana Delta.

More than 100 households were affected. At the same time, River Turkwel in Turkana County broke its banks affecting nearby villages. In Baringo, transport between Mochongoi-Loboi remained paralysed after heavy rains led to the swelling of River Perkera.

This comes after a section of a bridge at Loboi near Lake Bogoria Game Reserve was swept away by floods. Lake Bogoria Game Reserve Senior Warden James Kimaru said the pillar supporting the middle section of the bridge was dislodged, leaving the metallic bridge hanging dangerously and risky for motorists.

Motorists using Mai Mahiu-Suswa, Nairobi-Mombasa road and Meru-Nairobi roads were also advised to use alternative routes as heavy downpour left users stranded for hours yesterday.

On Saturday, a bridge was damaged at Ukia, near Matikilu Boys Secondary School on Emali-Matikilu earth road. In Makueni, County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim warned motorists against using the flooded Sultan Hamud-Kalimbini section of Nairobi-Mombasa road where nine people died following Sunday morning accident that involved a matatu and a lorry (separate story below).

Tectonic plates Meanwhile, the government now says the rift that developed in parts of Longonot cutting off Mai Mahiu-Narok highway was as a result of floods and not tectonic plate movements.

The State said studies have revealed underground washing of soil as the cause, saying there was no evidence the area was splitting.

Addressing the press when he led senior government officials from various departments and agencies on a fact-finding mission, Mining PS John Omenge said the government was alarmed by increasing statements of the area splitting due to tectonic movements terming them as “untrue and baseless”.