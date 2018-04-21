English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Raila: its time to focus on moving the country forward 

K24 Tv
1,794 Less than a minute

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has Saturday asked all politicians to put their differences aside and ensure they unite kenyans for the sake of the country moving forward.
Speaking during a funeral held at Bondo, Raila said that the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta was one way to bring Kenyans together saying that their discussions with the president will soon be looked into after a special board has been formed.

