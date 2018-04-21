Retired President Mwai Kibaki pays tribute to the late Matiba

Leaders across the political divide continued to mourn and eulogise multi-party democracy crusader Kenneth Matiba.

Former president Mwai Kibaki visited Kenneth Matiba’s family at their home at Riara ridge in Limuru earlier Saturday to mourn his death.

Two public funeral services are expected be held next week, the first at All Saints Cathedral Church in Nairobi and the second at Ihura Stadium in Murang’a town.