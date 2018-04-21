Coffin makers decry about the high prices of timber 

A 90-day ban on logging by the government in February this year elicited mixed reactions with some hailing it as long overdue while others cried foul saying it would impact their livelihood.

Coffin makers in Jonsaga area in Nairobi’s Huruma estate are counting losses after the cost of timber rose due to scarcity of the raw material used in making caskets.

Traders based at Jonsaga say the decision was abrupt and it has drove most of them out of business because they have been forced to pass on the cost to their consumers.