Pres. Kenyatta says there will be no debate on gayism under his watch

President Uhuru Kenyatta is bullish about Kenya’s economic growth challenging invenstors to ensure they invest wisely in the country telling investors the country was open for business.

In an interview with CNN Anchor Christian Amanpour, the President said his surprise truce with ODM leader Raila Odinga was solely aimed at addressing the ills that have afflicted the country and set it firmly on the path of prosperity.

The head of state also reaffirmed the government’s position on the rights of the LGBT community in kenya stating that his government’s stand was informed by the law which reflected the views and values of the kenyan society.