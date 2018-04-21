Ruto: lets focus on the big 4 agenda 

A section of Jubilee leaders have rejected calls for constitutional changes to alter the structure of governance saying the move was uncalled for and laced with ill-intent.

Led by Deputy President William Ruto the leaders told those pushing for a review of the 2010 charter to appease a few politicians were out of touch with the electorate especially the youth who are yearning for more jobs.

A tough talking DP told Jubilee legislators to focus on development that will act as a catalyst in delivering President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda.