Major win for Karua as court admits fresh evidence in Kirinyaga petition

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua’s election petition challenging Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru’s August, 8 win, got a major boost on Friday after a High Court sitting in Kerugoya admitted a report by the registrar of high court, as evidence.

In her ruling, High Court judge Lucy Gitari allowed the report to be part of the evidence and directed the registrar to formally file it in court. Justice Gitari said the scrutiny of Kiem kits and SD cards was ordered by the court and its imperative the report be tabled and adapted by the court.

She said all parties were present during the scrutiny and admitting the report as evidence won’t prejudice the parties.However, the judge directed Karua not to file any additional affidavit or exhibit concerning the report.

“I direct the petitioner not to file any additional affidavits or exhibits to support the report but the parties can comment or refer to the report,’’ she directed.

Karua accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and governor Waiguru of attempting to conceal evidence of alleged rigging of the gubernatorial election.

She said the opposition by the two parties to adapt the report prepared by Deputy registrar of High Court on the scrutiny of poll kits was an attempt to hide malpractices. But Waiguru’s lawyer, Paul Nyamondi, accused Karua of trying to introduce new evidence through the back door.

“An election petition is guided by strict timelines and allowing the petitioner to use the report is expanding the scope of the petition and will unfairly disadvantage the defendant,” he said.

Meanwhile Karua has asked the High Court to order for a fresh recount of ballot papers in 661 polling stations, saying IEBC refused to honor a court order directing them to avail all Kims kits and SD cards for scrutiny. The hearing continues on 2 May.