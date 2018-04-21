Matiang’i promises justice for lady in Mathira assault case

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i on Friday promised justice for Martha Miano who was slapped by a man at a police station in Mathira.

Matiangi spoke even as reports emerged that the Mathira West police commander Kiptoo Birgen had been interdicted over the matter. Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet also ordered a “full inquiry into the assault”.

Matiangi expressed displeasure over the manner in which police officers in Nyeri handled the incident Speaking at a security meeting in Mombasa, the CS said authorities in Nyeri lied that action had been taken against the culprit in question yet in reality, “not even an OB had been recorded.”

“In the reports we received, the police boss in that station told us that the matter had been handled, the woman had been given a P3 Form and the suspect was to be taken to court the following day but the reality is, nothing of the sort had happened.

What happened is that those guys walked into a police station met the senior police officer and walked out. What happened between those guys and the senior police officer, your guess is as good as mine. Yet the officers could afford to lie to their seniors up the ranks,” said Matiang’i.

While lamenting that corruption had riddled the police service, Matiang’i said senior police bosses he works with are very hardworking and sincere but in most cases they are let down by their juniors. “But we will not hide and shield them,” said Matiangi.

He condemned the incident and said as the Interior CS, he had taken up the matter personally and promised to pursue justice. “We all saw it on TV the other day…when a lady is slapped in that kind of manner in presence of police officers and what they do is lie. Instead of even arresting the person, they even lie that she had been given a p3 and there isn’t even as much as an OB entry in the police station,” he said.