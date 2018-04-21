Garissa varsity attackers communicated with suspects, court told

The perpetrators of the Garissa University College terror attack were in communication with two suspects charged in court over the offence, the court heard on Friday.

While testifying in the case, Inspector Christopher Mmbwanga narrated how he conducted a criminal analysis on cellphones used by the planners, co-coordinators and executors of the terror attack at the institution on April 2, 2015.

Five suspects, namely Rashid Charles, Mohamed Ali Abdikar, Hassan Aden Hassan, Sahal Diriye and Osman Abdi are charged over the incident, where 147 students were killed and several others injured.

Mmbwanga told Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi that some of the accused persons communicated with suspects killed at the scene. He said cellphone numbers of the slain suspects were analysed and detectives found out they communicated with two of the accused persons namely Hassan Edin Hassan an Mohammmed Abdi Abikar.

Mmbwanga told the court the cellphone numbers belonging to attackers were geo-located at Garissa Bulla County, Garissa Livestock, Garissa Bulla Punda,Garissa Ngulet, Shantabaaq and Garissa Bulla Market.

The court heard that Rashid who is the firth accused in the case as the only live terror suspect as he found at the scene of crime.

Rashid was found by police officers who were rescuing students during the attack hiding under the bed covering himself with a mattress in one of the hostels and when interrogated ,he lied that he was a student at the institution but could not tell the police the course he was undertaking. The hearing continues on May 4.