Former Premier holds talks with retired President at his Muthaiga home

K24 Tv 1 min ago
ODM leader Raila Odinga left his supporters and detractors guessing, after holding consultations with retired president Mwai Kibaki, at his Muthaiga residence in Nairobi.
The meeting which happened moments after Odinga had met Nairobi governor Mike Sonko at his Capital Hill offices, took place a week after he held a similar meeting with retired president Daniel Arap Moi.
Although details on the agenda of the meeting remain scanty, Odinga’s communication office said that the former prime minister and Kibaki, exchanged ideas, on how best , to unite the country.

