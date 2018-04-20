DP presides over the annual Turkan Cultural festival

The government will increase to 30 percent prospective oil revenues to Turkana county and 10 percent to the local community with an aim of improving the socio-economic status of host communities and make the country attractive to investors.

Speaking during the Turkana cultural festival in Lodwar town ,deputy president William Ruto urged leaders and residents of the area to use the positive part of their culture to enhance peace and harmony and urged them to assist the government achieve the big four agenda.