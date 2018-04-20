English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

DP presides over the annual Turkan Cultural festival

K24 Tv 1 min ago
Munini wa President, William Ruto.FILE PHOTO/KAMEME DIGITAL

The government will increase to 30 percent  prospective oil revenues to Turkana county and 10 percent to the local  community with an aim of  improving  the socio-economic status of host communities and make the country attractive to investors.
Speaking during the Turkana cultural festival  in Lodwar town ,deputy president William Ruto urged leaders and residents of the area to use the positive part of their culture to enhance peace and harmony  and urged  them to assist the government achieve the big four agenda.

