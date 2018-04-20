English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Matiang’i orders crackdown on illegal foreign workers

K24 Tv 1 min ago

Photo of Education and Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i
Education and Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

The government has today issued a 60-day ultimatum to all foreign workers in the country to regularise their work permits or risk being deported out of the country.
Interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i who spoke while addressing the national assembly security committee, said investigations have established that over 100,000 foreigners were working in the country illegally, denying Kenyan job opportunities with official records indicating, that only 34,000 foreign workers are registered by the immigration department.
Matiang’i says the government will digitise the issuance of work permits, to help identify foreign workers and unveil an integrated personal identification system , which will collapse the personal data of all Kenyans into one document.

