English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Medical Practitioners Board asks Huruma nursing home to provide report
The Kenya medical practitioners and dentists board, KMPDB- has directed the management of Huruma nursing home to issue a comprehensive report regarding an alleged botched attempt, to swap a new born baby, with a still born infant.
The directive was issued as the mother of the baby spoke for the first time and accused the hospital of denying her medication and discharging her prematurely for exposing the matter.
Also read: Eibalie orais Uhuru Kenyatta nchere ore embae e dukuya naas teneinosieki olmumai naa pee eyau iltunganak le Kenya tenebo