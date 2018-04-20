English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Medical Practitioners Board asks Huruma nursing home to provide report

K24 Tv 1 min ago
1,794 Less than a minute

The Kenya medical practitioners and dentists board, KMPDB- has directed the management of Huruma nursing home to issue a comprehensive report regarding an alleged botched attempt, to swap a new born baby, with a still born infant.
The directive was issued as the mother of the baby spoke for the first time and accused the hospital of denying her medication and discharging her prematurely for exposing the matter.

Also read:   Eibalie orais Uhuru Kenyatta nchere ore embae e dukuya naas teneinosieki olmumai naa pee eyau iltunganak le Kenya tenebo

Related Articles

4 mins ago
1,794

Embattled IEBC Chairman says he will not quit

6 hours ago
1,797

17 students drop out of school in Narok due to pregnancy

6 hours ago
1,797

Taita Taveta County Gov’t bans sale of land in the county

6 hours ago
1,796

Concern over increased cases of C-section deliveries

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker