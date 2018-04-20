English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Embattled IEBC Chairman says he will not quit

Embattled IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has this evening broken his silence over the ongoing upheavals at the electoral commission, insisting he will only leave office alongside the two remaining commissioners, if their removal is done within the law.
Chebukati who spoke Friday evening, said Kenyans were free to express their opinion on the ongoing events at the polls agency, but insisted that they will not bow to pressure to quit.
As Chemutai Goin reports, Chebukati has asked parliament to fast track the process of reviewing the law to come up with a procedure of replacing commissioners who have since tendered their resignations.

