Explain state of equalisation kitty, House to Treasury PS

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The National Treasury PS Kamau Thugge was yesterday tasked to explain why the government is yet to release Sh12.4 billion for marginalised groups.

Appearing before the committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities chaired by Maina Kamanda, Thugge came under fire after the MPs learned the government had only released Sh1.1 billion from the fund.

The MPs accused the Treasury of unwillingness to operationalise the fund as required by the law, a decade after it was created. Further, they also accused Thugge of doing little to ensure projects picked to benefit from the fund are completed.

The MPs, led by Kamanda, Adan Keynan (Eldas), James Lomenen (Turkana South) and Maison Leshomo (Samburu), accused the PS of presiding over a Treasury that is not keen to implement the fund.

State of fund Kamanda told him to furnish the committee with a statement on the state of the fund for the past six years detailing the annual allocations and interests accrued.

“If the government is not ready to operationalise this fund, then an official declaration should be made because communities from marginalised regions are not new to suffering,” said Keynan.