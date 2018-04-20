IEBC trio yet to formally resign, say authorities

Irene Githinjiand Mwangi Willy @PeopleDailyKe

The resignation of three electoral commission members earlier this week remained shrouded in mystery yesterday after it emerged they are yet to hand in their resignation letters as per the law.

IEBC vice chair Consolata Nkatha-Maina and commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya announced their resignation on Monday citing poor leadership by chair Wafula Chebukati.

But by last evening, neither the office of the Head of the Civil Service nor Chebukati’s had received resignation letters from the trio, raising questions about the validity of their move.

IEBC director of communications Andrew Limo, responding to queries on behalf of Chebukati, said the commission was yet to receive written communication from the three.

“The commission has not received the resignation letters and neither has the chairman been copied. So, at the moment, we cannot authoritatively tell you whether they have resigned or not, save for what we got from the media,” said Limo.

Sources at the Head of the Civil Service Joseph Kinyua also confirmed the office was yet to served with any resignation letter. Ordinarily, the three ought to have served Kinyua with their resignation letters and copied to Chebukati to regularise the move.

The Constitution says the office of the chairperson or a member of the commission should become vacant if the holder: (a) dies (b) resigns from office by notice in writing addressed to the President (c) is removed from office under any of the circumstances specified in Article 251 and Chapter Six of the Constitution.

If the three sit back without writing official communication, legal experts argue it will make it hard for any move to be taken against the commission based on lack of quorum since they will technically be considered to be in office.

At the same time, Limo announced that security detail that hd been withdrawn from Chebukati and two other commissioners who are still in office, Prof Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu had been reinstated. Chebukati had complained on Monday that his 10-strong security detail had been pulled back without explanation, which he termed intimidation.

The developments unfolded even as suspended IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba added a new twist to the controversy at IEBC, saying the problems bedevilling the electoral agency were externally propelled.

Commenting on the issue for the first time from his Kitale home, Chiloba denied the existence of a rift between him and Chebukati, despite the latter having suspended him.

“Actually we are close and have been working well together. But all these things that you see happening are being influenced by some external forces. There is a lot of interference in the operations of the commission,” stated Chiloba who said he is concentrating on farming at his Kitale home.

However, Chiloba was optimistic that problems in the commission would be sorted out soonest to enable him resume his duties.

The law is still not clear on how to replace commissioners when resignations deplete the agency’s quorum. But Article 251 of the Constitution gives direction on how a member of the Commission or holder of an independent office may be removed from office.

The reasons include serious violation of this Constitution or any other law, including contravention of Chapter Six on leadership and integrity, gross misconduct, whether in the performance of a member’s or office holder’s functions or otherwise and incompetence.

Other reasons a member may be removed from office for are physical or mental incapacity to perform the functions of office or bankruptcy. The three quit in a surprise move, which exposed the ugly underbelly of an agency rocked by power struggles, divided loyalties, ego battles and tendering rows.

Upon the news of their resignation getting to the public domain, Chebukati issued a short statement saying he had learnt about it from the media. “I am yet to receive formal communication on this matter.

The Commission will give a comprehensive statement at an appropriate time,” Chebukati said then. The Chebukati team of commissioners have only been in office for about 15 months after they replaced the former team led by Isaack Hassan.