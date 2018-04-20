Dons union sues Amina for contempt

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has sued Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and six other persons for contempt of court for allegedly not providing them with a counter-proposal.

The union claims the CS has declined to participate in the mediation process, adding that she has also refused to authorise a counter-proposal being made. “She made public comments that no counter-proposal will be made until a job evaluation is done by her ministry,” claim the lecturers.

Others cited in the contempt suit include Prof Paul Kanyari, Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich, the Attorney General and Salaries Renumeration Commission(SRC) secretary Anne Gitau.

The lecturers want the six committed to civil jail for six months or directed to pay Sh200,000 fine each for failing to provide them with a counter proposal as directed by the court on the 16th of last month.

In an affidavit, Uasu secretary general Dr Constantine Wasonga claims the chairman of the claimant, Prof Kanyari, has declined to submit a counter-proposal and has not attend the conciliation process as ordered by the court. The case will be heard on June 15.