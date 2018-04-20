Nyamira holds mass for accident victims

A mass service for nine victims of the Narok road accident was yesterday held in Nyamira county. Emotions run high as speakers condoled with relatives of the victims, where they made a clarion call to the government to enforce traffic rules ensure sanity on the roads.

The service was jointly conducted by Fr Chrisantus Mainye of Nyamira Catholic Parish and pastor Samwel Monyoro of Nyamira SDA church.

Among those who perished were two brothers Sobera Isoe, Mogaka Isoe and a Form Three student Linet Kemunto. Governor John Nyagarama led leaders from the county to console the bereaved, appealing to road users to exercise care on the roads to save lives.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko delivered President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message of condolence and a personal donation of Sh1 million.

Speaking during the ceremony, Nyagarama urged drivers to exercise care and observe traffic rules. He said his government will meet medical bills for survivors of the accident still admitted in various hospitals in the county.

Nyamoko asked the National government to widen the Mai-Mahiu-Narok-Bomet road to stem road carnage, adding that the traffic department should ensure rules are observed.