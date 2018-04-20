Schools offering holiday tuition to face disciplinary action

Robin Obino and Henry Andanje @PeopledailyKe

The Education Ministry will take disciplinary action against teachers defying the ban on holiday tuition. The ministry expressed concern that many schools in Kakamega and Busia counties are still offering holiday tuition despite the ban.

In a letter to headteachers, Kakamega East sub-county education officer Didacus Odhiambo warned those involved in the outlawed activity to cease with immediate effect.

“Information reaching this office indicates that some schools are conducting holiday tuition in contravention to the Basic Education Act 2013 and ministry policy guidelines,” he said.

He said they have information that the Standard Seven and Eight pupils are asked to go to school in civilian clothes and are being charged Sh500 for tuition.

“Teachers found engaging in the practice will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said. Odhiambo added that some secondary schools have retaining Form Three and Four students after schools closed for the April holidays.

“They have asked parents to pay between Sh2,000 and Sh6,000 for tuition, disguised as motivation fees,” said Odhiambo. “The money is paid into a different bank account from that used to pay school fees.”

In Busia, county director of education James Gachungi said some headteachers have been allowing students to do private tuition in schools during holiday, which is illegal. Speaking to the press in his office, Gachungi said: “We will not tolerate school administrators going against rules set by the ministry.”