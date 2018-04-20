Trade top of the agenda as C’Wealth meet opens

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday joined other Heads of Government at the commonwealth leaders’ summit whose objective is to increase world prosperity.

The opening ceremony of the summit was held at the Buckingham Palace and was presided over by Queen Elizabeth II. The summit is being attended by the leaders of countries that are members of the Commonwealth of Nations and is focusing on mechanism to boost intra-commonwealth trade to $2 trillion.

Trade and investment between Kenya and post-Brexit Britain are one of the priority issues on President Kenyatta’s agenda during the summit.

The UK has been a strong trading and diplomatic partner for Kenya. 220 UK companies worth £2.7 billion operate in Kenya and employ 250,000 Kenyans. President Uhuru is a strong supporter of intra-Africa trade and has championed the adoption of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

At the same time, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invited President Uhuru to the G7 summit in Quebec in June, which will focus on climate change, security issues and trade, underscoring Kenya’s role as a key player in the search of stability in the east African region.

Trudeau personally extended the invitation when he held bilateral talks with President Uhuru at Lancaster House, London, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting in the United Kingdom capital.

The two leaders also reached an agreement for Kenya and Canada to partner on the blue economy and find ways of harnessing ocean resources to support economic growth.

Trudeau accepted President Uhuru’s request for Canada to co-host the Oceans Conference Kenya is hosting in November. “Our meeting gives us an opportunity to speak about the great relationship between Kenya and Canada.

Canada is pleased with the excellent conference on the blue economy you are hosting and is ready to partner with you,” said Trudeau. The Group of Seven most industrialised countries comprise the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, and Japan.