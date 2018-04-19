An ordinary act of kindness may not only save a life but also go a long way in making another person happy and contented.

This is a case for Philip Wesa, a Kenya Wildlife Service Ranger at the Aberdare National Park whose act of kindness sparked off widespread reaction on social media with many praising him for his rare act of humanity.

Touched by the predicament of a young disabled girl who had been left stranded in a school bus Philip decided to carry her on his back throughout an excursion by a group of wildlife clubs at the Chania Falls an act that has prompted the Ministry of Tourism to recommend him for promotion.