Queen Elizabeth II opens the 53rd heads of state meeting in London

K24 Tv 1 min ago
1,793 Less than a minute

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday joined other heads of state and government for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Leaders’ Summit whose objective is to increase world prosperity.
Kenyatta who is presenting Kenya’s case in trade and health in a round of events in London attended the opening ceremony of the summit which was held at the Buckingham Palace and presided over by Queen Elizabeth the 2nd.

