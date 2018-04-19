English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Gov’t restores the security of Chebukati and two commissioners

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati .Photo/courtesy
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati .Photo/courtesy

New details have emerged that the state has restored security for IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and two commissioners amid rising calls for the disbandment of the commission.
A  statement by IEBC Communications Manager Andrew Limo without expounding further details said going by indications Thursday’s security restoration was normal after the three officials held a meeting with top police officers.
NASA co -principal Musalia Mudavadi says the resignation of the three IEBC commissioners, Vice Chair Consolata Maina, Ambassador Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachana was a clear testimony that electoral fraud was committed.

