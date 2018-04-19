Gov’t restores the security of Chebukati and two commissioners

New details have emerged that the state has restored security for IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and two commissioners amid rising calls for the disbandment of the commission.

A statement by IEBC Communications Manager Andrew Limo without expounding further details said going by indications Thursday’s security restoration was normal after the three officials held a meeting with top police officers.

NASA co -principal Musalia Mudavadi says the resignation of the three IEBC commissioners, Vice Chair Consolata Maina, Ambassador Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachana was a clear testimony that electoral fraud was committed.