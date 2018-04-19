Voter petitions parliament to increase constituencies to 300

A voter has petitioned parliament proposing to raise the number of constituencies from 290 to 300 and increase the term of members of the national assembly from 5 years to 6 years.

In a petition presented to speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Ezekiel Njeru Namu from Embu wants senators to remain in office for 7 years and the president’s term reduced to 4 years.

Chemutai Goin reports on the latest proposal on how to reduce the burden of the high number of elected representatives on the taxpayer.