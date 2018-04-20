Matiang’i suspends Mwea resettlement as six people shot

George Kebaso and Githinji Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The government has suspended the Mwea land resettlement exercise as six people were admitted to Kerugoya County hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds. Several others suffered injuries in an confrontation with the police.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made the announcement yesterday through spokesman, Mwenda Njoka following consultations between him and his Lands counterpart Farida Karoney.

On his Twitter account, Njoka said the decision was immediate. “The government has suspended with immediate effect the resettlement exercise that has been going on in Mwea area of Kirinyaga and Embu counties.

The suspension was made following consultations between Lands and Interior Cabinet secretaries Farida Karoney and Dr Fred Matiang’i,” said Njoka.

As the government took the drastic decision to end the chaos and bloodbath that have left more than 10 people dead and scores injured, police guarding the controversial land shot and critically injured six people they suspected were out to invade it.

Two of the victims were shot on the chest and were rushed to the theater immediately but doctors at the hospital term their condition as stable. Doctors said they had managed to remove bullets from their bodies.

However, the other four are still having bullets lodged in their bodies and were expected to be taken to theater by yesterday evening.

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri visited the victims in the hospital and condemned the act. Accompanied by Health executive and other senior Health ministry officials, Ndambiri accused police and Embu county government of trying to evict helpless people who have been living on the land against the law.

He claimed police are being used to push out residents to pave way for a few individual who have been allocated the land by Embu county government.

The victims, who spoke to the press narrated their hallowing experience in the hands of the police saying hundreds of security officers in anti-riot gear deployed on the ground yesterday morning started beating the residents indiscriminately.