Paradox of thirsty city amid floods everywhere

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Nairobi residents are certainly living in interesting but incomprehensibly annoying times— the paradox of water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink!

The onset of the rains had brought hopes that the pain and inconvenience of rationing —or total lack— following a prolonged drought was over. And boy, have the rains fallen! Not a day will go by without newspaper headlines pointing at “floods”, “flooding” or “heavy downpour”.

Yet, city residents continue to endure the misery of dry taps, despite having, in most cases, having to wade through the torrents to get home. To make matters more paradoxical, even the main source—Ndakaini and Sasumwa dams— are half-empty.

It is hard to explain to the suffering, thirsty and drenched Nairobians how that is possible. Rains are breaking river banks and sweeping away houses and lives all over the country. And the explanation from Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) officials is even more confounding.

That the dam is at 30 per cent of the 70 million cubic-metres because “it lacks a reservoir to harvest water” makes little sense. Is it not the dam the reservoir that is supposed to collect the water? Engineer Lucy Njambi, the acting technical director NCWSC says the Ndakaini dam is “very low to allow enhanced water supply” to the city.

“We have not increased water supply to the City because we want to save the water in Ndakaini. We have been told the rains will be near-normal,” she said. The dam produces 430,000 m3/day of water, which forms about 84 per cent of supply to Nairobi and its environs.

Peter Ambenje from the Meteorological department said the outlook for April indicates that several parts of the country are likely to experience enhanced rainfall, including Ndakaini catchment areas.

“The rainfall may be characterised by heavy storms, especially over Central, Western, North Western and parts of South-Eastern,” he said.

But this is terrible news to Nairobi residents because it means more flooding and dry taps. However, it is music to ears of water vendors who are making a killing literally ‘boating’ the precious commodity to households drowning in litres of the same.

Most estates, if they are lucky, are receiving water twice a week, leaving residents at the mercy of water vendors who are selling a 20-litre Jerry can at Sh20— translating to a minimum of Sh200 per household daily, on the conservative side.

NCWSC managing director Nahashon Muguna says the county has just seven functional boreholes but the firm is planning to drill 85 more, one for each ward, to ease the burden on the traditional sources.

At the same time, City county Water executive Larry Wambua says the devolved unit has plans to plant five million trees around Ndakaini dam catchment areas to protect the critical infrastructure.

“We are planting one million trees in Nairobi and four million trees in Aberdare ranges in a bid to increase the forest cover,” he said. Ndakaini-catchment area measures 75 square kilometres, which consists Kimakia and Gatare Natural forest, which form Aberdare Ranges.

The main rivers that drain into the dam from this catchment are Thika, Githika, and Kayuyu. But with wanton destruction of forests, the capacity of most water bodies across the country continues to dwindle.

It is, however, hoped that water rationing will be addressed when the construction of the Northern water collector tunnel in Murang’a county will be complete in December 2019.

The Sh6.8 billion projects will boost water supply to the city by about 140,000 cubic metres. Until then, Nairobians will continue to pay through their noses for clean water even as floods sweep their cars into overwhelmed drains and rivers.