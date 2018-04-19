Man arrested and released for slapping a female observer in Nyeri

FIDA has added its voice to the attack on the Ruguru ward election observer demanding that it be presented with a report on the action taken against the assailant within the next 24 hours.

This even as Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua denied having sanctioned the violence that was metted out on Martha Wanjiru Miano the female election observer during the Ruguru ward by-election Wednesday.

Mathira West Police Boss Kiptoo Birgen has so far confirmed that the assailant a James Wanjohi was arrested and later released on a ksh. 10,000 police bond awaiting results from a p3 report before charges are imposed and he is arraigned in court.