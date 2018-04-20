Murang’a folks now trap, feast on monkeys

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

When I first heard that residents of Makuyu, Murang’a county, had decided to feast on monkeys that have been making their lives hell on earth, I was sceptical. Central Kenya residents are largely selective when it comes to foods, mostly sticking to what is locally familiar.

Many who have taken to fish-farming do not even eat fish. But now eating monkey? It sounded incredible. I could imagine my editor conjuring up a headline like, “Man eats cousins”. Even as I headed to Thangira village, in Makuyu area, I turned the information over and over in my head?

Upon arrival, I met a group of youths on their daily routine of warding off monkeys that have invaded the area in droves. My curiosity could not allow me to hold my silence for long. I asked whether reports were true that the folks had turned to eating the primates.

A villager, who sought anonymity lest he is ostracised by family and friends, said: “Vervet monkeys have been a major problem in this area for the last five years or so, but the population is now larger than that of humans.

They move in groups of 50 to a hundred and when they invade a ripe maize crop, it takes a few minutes to decimate an acre.” He added that despite all efforts to trap and translocate them, the population is not reducing and that is why residents decided to make the best out of a bad situation by feasting on them to see if the numbers will reduce. But there is a theory attached to it.

Locals claim that when humans develop a taste for a wild animal, the prey senses the deadly acquisition and flee. He explained that a few months ago Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the county government of Murang’a introduced snares but the clever primates have since leant how to avoid them.

We were advised to keep off the traps because the monkeys are intelligent and learn to avoid danger quickly. “If you want to catch them, you need to be here when it is still dark, before they wake up and set your traps so that as they move from one place to another you will at least get one that is ignorant of the traps,” said the informer.

The following morning, we were up by 5am to check on traps that had been laid the previous night. All but one had caught anything. The unlucky male was entrapped in the wire snare as it tried to get into a maize plantation. Faces lit up when the announcement was made.

The youths started contributing money to buy the monkey from the trappers. Each was destined to get a share of the meat. “One vervet monkey, equivalent to a mature rabbit weighing about four kilogrammes goes for Sh150 and on a good day, we can even trap two to three,” one youth says as they settle to slaughter it.

Since not every part of the primate is edible, the residents have mastered the technique of slaughtering them. They cut the head and throw it away before skinning and removing intestines and organs for dogs. They then slice it up into small pieces that they fry with onions in tin pots.

“The meat tastes good, like rabbit or broiler chicken depending on what the monkey has been eating. Some people say the older ones taste like young goat meat. Some people have really developed a taste for it and they keep asking if it is available,” said the informer.

“These monkeys mainly feed on vegetables, cereals and fruits, the same things livestock feed on,” he added, as he handed me a part of fried leg of vervet monkey. I nibbled at it (as part of getting my story, I must add) and, mmmh, it tastes like fried broiler chicken, but slightly tougher.

I also sampled wet fry vervet monkey meat but I had to muster all my intestinal fortitude to even swallow it. The villagers watched me bemused as I held a piece between my fingers, unsure whether I wanted to go through this.

When I went back to the newsroom, the first thing I told my editor was: “It is true. Man is eating his cousin.” Residents say the smell of cooking monkey appears to have repelled the primates more than any trap or scarecrows could have done.

Last month, Kenya Wildlife Service officers said in Murang’a that vervet monkeys that had become a destructive pest in the county would be culled. More than 10,000 monkeys were targeted in a campaign aimed at reducing damage to food crops during the rainy season.

But locals were warned against eating the monkeys by KWS officers who termed it “dangerous uninspected meat”. Anyone caught caught eating the meat could be arrested and charged in court with killing and eating uninspected game meat, warned KWS.

But residents of Thangira village where the aroma of roast vervet meat has become common say eating the monkeys has become more effective in chasing them away than any KWS trap or guns.