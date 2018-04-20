NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Man who slapped Nyeri poll observer arrested

Police yesterday arrested a man caught on video slapping an election observer during Ruguru Ward by-election in Nyeri on Wednesday.

Mathira West police chief Kiptoo Birgen said the suspect had been released on a Sh10,000 cash bail awaiting prosecution.

“We are waiting for the victim, Martha Miano, to submit a P3 report before any charges can be preferred against the suspect,” he said. The suspect is said to be a sympathiser of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

The incident, captured in a video that went viral, sparked public uproar as the man is seen slapping Miano (pictured) in an altercation.

Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) condemned the “demeaning” attack and criticised the MP and police officers present for doing nothing as the man assaulted the woman.

Nyeri leaders, including Governor Mutahi Kahiga, MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu and Priscilla Nyokabi also condemned the incident. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua termed the act “despicable and cowardly”.

