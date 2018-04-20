C-sections a cash cow for medics?

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Could some doctors and hospitals be recommending birth through Caesarean section (CS) to mint money from their patients and insurance companies?

The government fears so. Head of Preventive and Promotive Health at the Ministry of Health Dr Peter Cherutich yesterday raised the red flag over the “acute rise” in number of CS deliveries across the country.

He said the trend could be a possible creation of some facilities and doctors, especially targeting women with medical cover. The cost of a C-section is much higher than that of vaginal births in most hospitals, ranging from at least Sh150,000 to Sh300,000 and above depending on the hospital.

Speaking during the official opening of 46th Kenya Medical Association (KMA) annual scientific conference in Mombasa, Dr Cherutich said the riing numbers of CS cases were disturbing.

“The government launched free maternal healthcare whose uptake is good. But some doctors are taking advantage of NHIF medical cover to recommend C-section even where it is unwarranted.

And who is doing these C-sections? It us, the doctors,” he said. In 2016, a study by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF)showed that more than 34 per cent of its payments for maternity healthcare for its members involved CS cases.

Dr Cherutich urged medics to strive to discharge their duties professionally without being blinded by financial incentives attached to various packages.

But speaking separately, KMA secretary general Prof Lukoye Atwoli dismissed Cherutich’s remarks as “blanket condemnation not backed by facts.” “We do not have any data to support his claims,” said Atwoli adding that CSs are done as the last resort in many deliveries.