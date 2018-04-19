Pres. Kenyatta urges UK investors to have trust in Kenya

World leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta are today set to converge at Buckingham palace for the commonwealth heads of government meeting where they are set to discuss various global issues affecting their countries.

The meeting coming after the leaders pledged 380 million shillings to fund research and innovation to help end malaria.

President Kenyatta who addressed the summit said Kenya was stepping up efforts to reduce malaria prevalence through the introduction of additional tools to boost the fight against the disease.