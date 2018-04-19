Gov’t suspends resettlement process in Mwea Settlement Scheme

The government has suspended with immediate effect the resettlement process in the Mwea Settlement Scheme following consultations between interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i and lands cabinet secretary Farida Karoney.

This after three people were left nursing gunshot wounds, one of them with a bullet lodged in his chest following bitter confrontations between security enforcement agencies and squatters at Mashamba neighbourhood of Makima in Mbeere South, which is currently the epicenter of skirmishes within the controversial scheme.