Fight tribalism curse, former minister Rubia tells leaders

Benard Gitau @benagitau

Former Cabinet minister and Starehe MP Charles Rubia (pictured) has appealed to leaders across the political divide to fight tribalism.

In an emotional appeal to Deputy President William Ruto and former premier Raila Odinga at the late Kenneth Matiba’s Riara Ridge home in Kiambu, he warned tribalism if not checked, will destroy the nation. “Jubilee and National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders, let’s fight this disease because it is terrifying me.

I do not have many years to live, but I must say this before I die, if you do not fight it, will fight you and diminish this nation,” said Rubia who was , who was detained alongside second liberation hero.

He urged leaders to shun tribal politics is saying during their struggle for multiparty democracy, justice and freedom of speech, politics was devoid of tribal inclination. Ruto said the government is committed to uniting all tribes and promoting peaceful co-existence.