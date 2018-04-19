Ex-NYS boss okayed Sh1b spend, says witness

A former procurement officer with the National Youth Service (NYS) has narrated to the court how former deputy director Adan Harakhe approved requisitions of goods worth about Sh1billion in day.

Jared Ukumu Nyadimo, who was a former requester in IFMIS system in the department of procurement(E-procurement) told Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi that on May 20, 2015, Harakhe, who was also the AIE holder stormed in his office accusing him of spending a billion in a day in requisition of good for the facility.

“Harakhe came to my office very furious and shouted at me saying that we had spent Sh1 billion in a day. He sought to see the summary of requisition of goods made on May 20, 2015,” said Nyadimo.

He informed the court he later opened the main portal of Ifmis system at NYS in the office of the AIE holder Harakhe where they discovered 4, 531 requisitions amounting to Sh800 million which had already been committed and was showing it was approved by him.

Nyandimo was testifying in case where former Planning PS Peter Mangiti, former director of NYS Nelson Githinji and 25 others are charged with Sh 791 million NYS scandal. The witness was led in his evidence in chief by senior State counsel Alloys Kemo.

Another witness Samuel Mwangi Ndirangu, a former deputy Head of Procurement distanced himself from the said transaction saying he did not have access to the Ifmis password which is said to have been hacked.

The witness was testifying in a case where former Devolution Permanent Secretary Peter Mangiti, former NYS director general Nelson Githinji, businessman Ben Gethi and Josephine Kabura, among others, are charged with theft of Sh791 million at NYS.