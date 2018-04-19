Atwoli opposes plans to amend NSSF law

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions – Kenya (Cotu-K) has opposed the proposed amendments to National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Act 2013, terming it unconstitutional.

Union’s secretary general Francis Atwoli yesterday threatened that if political interference with the fund continues, Cotu-K and Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) might be compelled to pull out workers from NSSF and form a joint pension scheme run by both social partners without contribution of politicians.

He affirmed that there is no way one can formulate a law that excludes FKE and Cotu-K from the fund saying the two have not been involved in the amendment process, yet they are key stakeholders in NSSF. Atwoli questioned how politicians are proposing to make amendment without bearing in mind that the NSSF Act 2013 has not been implemented.

The Act, said Atwoli, is still pending in court because of what he termed as the “interests of those people who want to amend it again and go the same way of the stalled 2013 NSSF Act”.

He affirmed that there must be wider consultations with the social partners before any amendments are made to the Act, saying that Cotu-K and FKE are the real owners of the money and must be involved in any amendments on any law about management of their funds at NSSF.

“It is unconstitutional to make amendment to the NSSF law without participation and consultation of Cotu-K and FKE. These people behind these amendments will be shocked to learn that the money at NSSF is from workers and employers,” said Atwoli in a statement.

Atwoli also criticised a highly ranked politician in the government, who is misadvising the Cabinet secretary to remove workers and employers representatives from the Fund’s board with the aim of stealing.

He cited Article 36 of the Constitution saying it is clear on Freedom of Association saying nobody is above it. “Nobody can poke his or her nose in workers funds and continue stealing and suspending workers and employers leaders from the board to steal and then leave, that school of thought amongst politicians has to stop immediately or else we may have to use different avenues to address the same issue,” he uttered.

The SG said in their possession is the report by Ernst and Young forensic auditors, which showed those who were involved in the Hazina Towers project and other shoddy projects when Cotu-K and FKE had been removed from the board between 2013 and 2015 and should be arrested and arraigned in court as there is available and credible evidence.

“If courts, of which I highly doubt will revert on the same, then know that workers and employers will be adequately advised on the next move to protect poor workers pension fund from the looters,” he said.