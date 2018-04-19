Haji, EACC partner in war on graft

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Newly-appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has hit the ground running and has partnered with the anti-corruption body to fight the vice.

Haji yesterday met with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Eliud Wabukala, where he pledged to be taking part in investigations into corruption cases. “Today’s meeting was meant to underline the importance of EACC as a partner in the fight against corruption.

We have discussed areas to enhance the fight, including involvement of the office of DPP in investigations,” said Haji. Wabukala said EACC has embarked on busting corruption plans before they are executed.

“We want the work between the two institutions to be seamless. The fight against corruption is not just a responsibility of EACC or ODPP, it involves all Kenyans,” he said.