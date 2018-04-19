Detectives unearth drug theft at Kemsa

Detectives have unearthed a racket in which rogue traders and some Kemsa officials steal drugs worth millions of shillings from the agency.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) officials apparently give the traders assorted drugs to be given to patients free of charge at medical camps and various health facilities.

The detectives following the matter discovered that the said camps are non-existent, with the drugs—stamped with GoK labels—repackaged and sold to Kenyans.

The GoK seals are erased before the medicine is sold in a vice that has lasted for over two years. The unscrupulous traders, detectives found out, have links with insiders at Kemsa, who easily give out drugs once requested.

The dealers are normally tipped by their Kemsa collaborators on drugs with high demand, especially antibiotics. Police unearthed the scandal in Vihiga, where the county referral hospital and the three health centres were purported to have held free medical camps in conjunction with South Maragoli Youth Development. It was established there were no camps for which drugs were given.

A source privy to the investigations told People Daily that the investigators further established that all the letters used by the youth group’s coordinator Gilbert Mboya to apply for the drugs and equipment from KEMSA were all fake. The letters had a different logo from the one normally used by the health facilities.

“The bottom of it is that there were no such medical camps and all facilities indicated in the letters knew nothing about the camps,” the source said.

Contacted, Parklands DCIO David Chebii, who was among officers conducting the investigations, confirmed the findings, but declined to divulge more on the same as the probe is still ongoing. Mboya, on the other hand, declined to answer to this writer’s queries despite having promised to.

The People Daily has in its possession seven letters from the South Maragoli Youths Development made on diverse dates since 2016. Already, a businessman has been arrested and arraigned in court after drugs valued at millions of shillings were found in a house in Parklands, Nairobi.

During the raid by DCI officers accompanied by officials from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board at a servants quarter in Parklands, surgical gloves, X-ray protective gowns, amoxil capsules, surgical injections and sutures and an assortment of drugs were seized.

The revelations comes at a time Kemsa is still fighting claims that its employees have been colluding with rogue traders who supply expired drugs to the market.