MPs contradict courts on Warsame’s JSC job

Anthony Mwangi and Nancy Gitonga @PeopleDailyKe

The Executive and the Judiciary are headed for yet another collision after Parliament recommend that Appellate judge Mohammed Warsame not be appointed to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) since he has not been vetted.

Members of the National Assembly yesterday implemented a report of the Justice and Legal Affairs committee that recommended Warsame be barred from taking over his JSC position because he did not undergo the mandatory vetting process.

Yesterday, the High Court declined to extend orders stopping the swearing in of three nominees who were appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to join JSC.

Justice Winfrida Okwany failed to invalidate the nomination, vetting and approval of Olive Mugenda, Felix Koskei and Patrick Gichohi who are yet to be sworn in.

In parliament MPs defied prohibitory orders served on Speaker Justin Muturi by the High Court that Warsame should not be vetted pending the hearing and determining of the case JSC filed in court.

Warsame’s fate now lies in the hands of the President who will have the onus of either to go by the recommendations of Parliament or the directions by the High Court.