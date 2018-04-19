Senator Kina bill to unlock Raila, Kalonzo pension

Dinah Ondari @dinahondari

The government may now be compelled to pay Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga millions of shillings in retirement benefits, if Parliament approves a bill currently before the Senate.

Sponsored by Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, the bill seeks to overturn an Executive decision to deny Raila his retirement benefits until he quits active politics.

It makes it difficult for the Executive to deny emoluments and security to former senior public officers by introducing a complex process of withholding such entitlements.

To withhold such benefits, the proponents of such a move would have to petition both the Senate and National Assembly on the same.

Three years ago President Uhuru Kenyatta declined to assent to a bill which could have handed then Cord leaders Raila and Kalonzo Musyoka millions of shillings in retirement benefits.

Government officials cited the two leaders’ active involvement in politics as the reason for the President’s refusal to sign the bill. Had Uhuru assented to the bill, Raila would have pocketed a lumpsum package of Sh21.6 million and a monthly stipend of Sh960,000 for the rest of his life. Kalonzo would, on the other hand, have pocketed Sh19.8 million plus a Sh880,000 monthly stipend.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly in May 2015, setting out the retirement benefits for the two plus former Speaker Kenneth Marende. During the acrimonious debate then, lawmakers failed to overturn Uhuru’s memorandum on the amendment bill that stated the leaders can only get benefits when they retire from active politics.

Jubilee MPs shot down attempts by Cord colleagues to have the contentious clause in the memorandum reconsidered. “The amendment seeks to ensure the Executive does not use alteration or modification of entitlement as a tool to intimidate or maltreat the entitled person,” Kina’s bill states in part.

Notably, the bill comes after the truce last month between Uhuru and Raila which may see it get support from both sides of the House. Former National Assembly and Senate Speakers who served since 1993 would also be beneficiaries if the Kina bill is passed.

They include Francis Kaparo, Marende and Ekwee Ethuro. It also contains an amendment to bar the State from arbitrarily withdrawing security details of Opposition politicians.

The proposed law, if passed, would also see the unilateral decision of withdrawing bodyguards by Inspector General of Police reversed by a special parliamentary team. The government last year withdrew bodyguards of Nasa MPs and official government vehicles assigned to Opposition political leaders in Parliament.

“Where there is a need to reduce or alter the security arrangements of an entitled person, the Police boss shall refer the matter to the Joint Committee on Entitlements for approval,” reads the bill.

Police boss Joseph Boinnet always defended his move to withdraw the politicians’ bodyguards on grounds the police officers attached to them would be engaging in an illegality by protecting Nasa leaders in street protests.

Kina’s proposed law is similar to the principal bill President Uhuru declined to sign into law in 2015 for Raila and Kalonzo to retire from active politics before they enjoy pension benefits.

Although the 2015 principal Act does not expressly bar retired designated State officers from receiving benefits for engaging in politics, Section 4 says Parliament may do so on a motion supported by at least half of the members of the National Assembly.

Kina’s bill also hands a lifeline to former vice-presidents who had been sidelined by the principal Act of 2015 from accessing their benefits.