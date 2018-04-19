Ministry seeks promotion for hero Aberdare ranger

Robin Obino @obinorobin

The Tourism ministry has asked Kenya Wildlife Service management to consider promoting a ranger who helped a schoolgirl living with a disability to view the Chania Falls by carrying her on his back last week.

Ranger, Philip Wesa, got word from colleagues that the girl could not climb the hill during her school’s tour of the Aberdare National Park and carried her from the school bus on his back.

The two ascended the hill with the help of other KWS rangers in an effort that saw the overjoyed Nyaboke realise one of her dreams.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife applauds Ranger Philip Wesa’s selfless act of fulfilling Nyaboke’s dream of visiting the Park,” Public Communication Officer, Mulei Muia said in a statement.