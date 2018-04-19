FBI returns Kenyan’s artifact recovered in US

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Officials from the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) yesterday presented an artefact, which had been stolen and traced to the US, to the rightful Kenyan artist.

The artwork made in 1993 is among five others stolen from the Kenyan, Tim Nicklin’s home in Runda in 2013. US envoy to Kenya, Robert Godec said the sculpture was traced to East Coast, USA and investigations surrounding the theft are still ongoing.

The recovered artefact was transported to Kenya on Monday night. Godec said the FBI Art Crime Team, which traced the piece, focuses on cultural properties and stolen arts.

“15,000 objects have been recovered since the art crime team was established in 2004, worth USD500 million (Sh50 billion). There have been at least 90 convictions,” said Godec.

While the commissioned sculpture of a hyena and made out of bronze was recovered, four other carvings of elephants are still missing. “This is a special piece to us because it was a one-off casting. We are not sure how the artefacts went missing but we suspect it was an inside job.

It took a while, about six months, to know that the pieces were missing,” said Nicklin. His wife, Ann recounted how the idea of the carving came about saying they were on their honeymoon in Maasai Mara in 1993 and a hyena passed by, inspiring his husband to do the job.

“It is finally home,” she said. Nicklin has made several carvings in the past. Elephant carvings he made have been presented to retired Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki respectively as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta, among other key personalities.

Art Crime Team investigates art-related crime worldwide and is composed of 16 special agents, each responsible for addressing art and cultural property crime cases in an assigned geographic region.

Art and cultural property crime, which includes theft, fraud, looting, and trafficking across state and international lines, is a criminal enterprise with estimated losses in the billions of dollars annually.