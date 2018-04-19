TSC warns tutors on private studies

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has issued guidelines restricting teachers from pursuing school-based studies. She said the programme has resulted in teachers abdicating their teaching duties as they spend valuable school time undertaking private studies.

Teachers found going against the new guidelines risk disciplinary action that would include dismissal, a statement from TSC chief executive officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia said.

She said undertaking school-based studies has adversely affected curriculum delivery and compromised quality teaching in most public schools leading to poor performance in academic programme and co-curricular activities amongst learners.

Macharia said private studies during school hours “is strictly prohibited as it is contrary to the prevailing regulations” and must cease henceforth.

“In this regard and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 17 of the Code of Regulations for Teachers and Clause 11 of the Code of Conduct and Ethics for Teachers, the commission hereby issues this guideline to be strictly observed by teachers who are pursuing studies on school-based programme hence undertaking private assignments using institutional materials and resources is strictly prohibited,” she said.

She directed institutional administrators to report to the commission the details of teachers who are in breach of the guidelines and directed them to compile a comprehensive list and details of teachers undertaking private studies on school-based programme and submit to their sub-county directors for monitoring.

“The commission reiterates that while it appreciates that attainment of higher qualification is beneficial to the teaching service, the same should not be undertaken at the expense of learners’ education.

It is on this basis that the commission has put in place a study leave policy to ensure that the quest for further education by teachers is granted for those who merit in a structured and organised manner that does not infringe on the right of learners to access quality basic education,” she said.