City MCAs put Sonko nominees to task

Robin Obino and David Ndolo @PeopleDailyKe

Some of the candidates short listed to fill different positions in the Nairobi City county government had a rough time yesterday when they appeared before the vetting committees.

The candidates, who were among the 22 Governor Mike Sonko nominated last week, could not explain different issues ranging from how they acquired some of the property they owned to corruption in their former positions.

Former Lands executive Stephen Mwangi, who served in the former Governor Evans Kidero’s administration in the same capacity, for instance, could not explain to the committee led by Speaker Beatrice Elachi how he acquired a parcel of land in Nairobi’s Kariobangi estate.

Acting county secretary Leboo Morintat, who was nominated as chief officer in-charge of Public Service Management, a position he held during Kidero’s time, had a hard time explaining why, he failed to address the issue of ghost workers, ballooning wage bill, county askaris brutality and corruption.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital medical superintendent Musa Mohamed, who was nominated for the Medical Services docket was put to task over reports of poor management of the facility.