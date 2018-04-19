Theta residents decry rising insecurity, sale of illicit brew

Robin Obino @PeopleDailyKe

Residents of Theta location in Juja constituency, Kiambu county have urged the local security agencies to act on rising cases of carjacking and other crimes.

Speaking during a security meeting at Theta Location chief’s camp organised by the Juja security committee, residents said insecurity in the area had shot up alongside proliferation of bars that mainly sell illicit liqour.

The meeting that brought together security chiefs from Juja, led by Deputy County Commissioner Charles Muriithi, was told the area had many unemployed youths who pass time in bars which also sell hard drugs.

Most of the youths suspected to be engaging in crime, the locals claimed are students from two local campuses and a middle level college who reside in numerous hostels in the area.

“Some of these bars are licensed while others are operating illegally. We’ll be conducting random inspections to identify the genuine ones and shut down illegal joints,” Muriithi said.