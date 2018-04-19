Legislators approve bill on national cancer fund

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The government will now be forced to declare cancer a national disaster and establish a cancer fund for cancer treatment in the country.

This is after members of the National Assembly unanimously approved a motion by Laikipia county MP Catherine Waruguru (pictured), proposing the declaration of cancer as a national disaster.

The MPs said with the law, the country will be able to set aside funds to hire specialists, chemotherapy services, provide essential drugs for pain management and adequate infrastructure in treatment as well as avoid distant referrals and delays in treatment administration.

While contributing to the motion, the MPs regretted that cancer has become the number one killer disease. Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, who supported the motion, urged the government to conduct campaigns similar to the ones done against HIV and Aids to ensure that people embrace early screening.

Nyatike legislator Tom Ondege said that it is regrettable that treating cancer in India is much cheaper than treating it locally.