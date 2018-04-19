Overhaul polls agency secretariat, says ODM

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) now wants total overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) before the exit of the current team.

At the same time, the remaining three commissioners failed to appear before a parliamentary committee to shed light on what is going on at the commission.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu wrote to the Justice and Legal Affairs committee chaired by William Cheptumo and requested that the meeting be postponed as they were scheduled to oversee Ruguru and Kinondo County Assemblies by elections.

Reads a letter signed by Chebukati: “The commission writes and regrets that it is unable to honour the invitation as it is today engaged in two by elections Ruguru and Kinondo county assemblies ward.The commissioners and senior staff are supervising the same.

We kindly request that you reschedule today’s sitting to a later date.” And following the move, Cheptumo ruled that they will be asking the commissioners to appear next week adding that they will not tolerate another delay by the commission.

We will not allow any further delay in this matter. We know that there is a problem in the commission that needs to be addressed,” he said.

On the issue of security, Cheptumo said that his committee will not meddle in the matter as this is a security issue that needs to be addressed by the country’s security agencies.

The move by the commissioners came just hours after the Senate committee also summoned three commissioners to appear before them over audit queries and latest developments tomorrow. Legal Affairs committee chairman Senator Samson Cherargey (Nandi) yesterday called the three to appear before him tomorrow.

And speaking separately, National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general Edwin Sifuna opposed any move to have Chebukati, Guliye and Molu leave office before a new team is in place.

According to the two, the restructuring of the commission should also include a total overhaul of the entire secretariat which they said is the biggest problem.

He said while they want Chebukati out, there is need to ensure that the institution is reformed even as they warned suspended Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba against going back to the commission.