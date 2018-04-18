Ministry ratchets up anti-Malaria fight drive

George Kebaso @Morarak

The anticipated arrival of 10 malaria vector control experts and 100 doctors from Cuba in July is part of the government’s strategy to rejuvenate malaria interventions.

Declining resources, according to the Ministry of Health, has stagnated progress that had seen malaria prevalence drop by 3 per cent from 11 per cent in 2010 to 8 per cent in 2015.

Between 2010 and 2015, the disease’s prevalence had dropped. The ministry has attributed this progress to a broad range of preventive measures tailored for local needs.

The ministry yesterday said malaria is most pervasive in the endemic region along Lake Victoria with the country’s highest rate of infection at 27 per cent in 2015.