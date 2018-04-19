Counties receive billions in equitable share cash

Dinah Ondari @dinahondari Nairobi county will, for the fifth year in a row, get the biggest share of revenue allocated to counties, standing at Sh15.8 billion out of a total equitable share of Sh314 billion.

Meanwhile, Lamu, Tharaka Nithi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties will get the lowest allocations, with just over Sh3 million each. The County Allocation of Revenue (CAR) Bill, 2018, introduced in the Senate yesterday, puts Nairobi as the highest beneficiary followed by Kilifi (Sh10.8 billion) and Turkana (Sh10.7 billion).

Mandera county maintained the third position in the initial four years, but in the next budget it will get Sh10.1 billion coming fifth after Kakamega which is set to get Sh10.3 billion, up from Sh9.7 billion in the current year. Lamu county will get the least at Sh3.5 billion, followed by Tharaka/Nithi (Sh3.6 billion), Elgeyo/Marakwet (Sh3.8 billion and Isiolo (Sh3.9 billion).

The figures do not include conditional allocations. “The Bill proposes to allocate a total of Sh372.7 billion of resources raised nationally to counties.

This is equivalent to Sh39.8 per cent of most recent audited revenue, which have been approved by the National Assembly for the Financial Year 2013/14,” said Senate Finance Committee chairman Mohammed Mahamud, the sponsor of the Bill. “This Bill spells out the exact allocation to each county from the revenue raised nationally. It also shares the conditional allocation for counties.”

Also, the counties shared Sh59 billion conditional allocation (loans and grants) meant for Level Five Hospitals, construction of five county headquarters, development of youth polytechnics, compensation for county health facilities for foregone user fees revenue, medical leasing equipment scheme and Roads Maintenance and Fuel Levy for repair and maintenance of county roads.

The Bill in the First Reading will ensure counties will further get allocation from government from loans and grants from development partners, totaling Sh33.3 billion.

Tharaka/Nithi, Tana River, Nyandarua, Lamu and Isiolo will share Sh605 million for construction of county headquarters. “Each of the benefiting counties will get Sh121 million, supplement for construction of county headquarters,” stated the chairman, coming five years later.

In total, Sh25.5 billion conditional allocation to counties from the National government revenue puts Kiambu and Kakamega top, getting the lion’s share of over Sh1 billion.

Other counties include Nakuru (Sh909 million), Kisii (Sh917 million), Meru (Sh882 million), Machakos (Sh881 million), Mombasa (Sh868 million), Kisumu (Sh813 million), Nyeri (Sh783 million), Garissa (Sh776 million) and Embu (Sh667 million). Each county will also receive Sh200 billion meant for the Medical Leasing Equipment Scheme, totally Sh9.4 billion. The Bill has also set restrictions on recurrent expenditure.

The total ceilings for the Executive recurrent expenditure for all counties’ has been capped at Sh26.8 billion while the County Assembly’s allocation will beat Sh31billion of the Sh372billion. In March, Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich said the government was experiencing a revenue shortfall of Sh70 billion for the financial year ending June 30.