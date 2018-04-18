Fmr First Lady Mama Ngina, Kalonzo and Mudavadi pay tribute to Matiba

The family of fallen multi- party politics crusader the late Kenneth Matiba has urged Kenyans to forget the past and focus on building the future of the nation.

In an apparent reference to the tribulations that led to their father’s death, Matiba’s five children who spoke at the family home at Riara Ridge in Limuru urged Kenyans to celebrate his life in honour and forget about the past.

They spoke as former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and NASA leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi visited Matiba’s home to condole with the family.